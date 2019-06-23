|
Ethel Evelyn Dotson
Norwood - (nee Bowlin). Beloved wife of Bobbie Dotson for 61 years. Cherished mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Residence Norwood. Age 77. Passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was a member of the Eastern Star.Funeral services at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11AM, where friends may call from 10AM until time of service. condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019