Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH
Norwood - (nee Bowlin). Beloved wife of Bobbie Dotson for 61 years. Cherished mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Residence Norwood. Age 77. Passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was a member of the Eastern Star.Funeral services at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, on Tuesday, June 25 at 11AM, where friends may call from 10AM until time of service. condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019
