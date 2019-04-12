Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Florence - Ethel Juanita Garcia (Boggs), age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in Covington, KY to Ruth and Robert Boggs. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Garcia. Ethel was the last of 8 brothers and sisters in her family. While living in Covington, she worked at The Gibson Art Greeting Card Company. For the past 58 years, she has lived in St. Petersburg, Florida. She retired as Vice President of the Florida National Bank after 25 years of service. She is survived by her niece, Charlotte Herrmann of Villa Hills, KY; brother-in-law, Richard Garcia of Springboro, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019
