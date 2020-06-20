Ethel Grote
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Grote

Cincinnati - Ethel Mae Grote. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Grote. Sister of the late Herbert Edward (Louise) Grote and Raymond (Edythe) Grote. Loving aunt to Beverly (the late Donald) Hostiuck, the late Gary (Elsa) Grote, "Skip" (Jenny) Grote, Gail (John) Groene, and Russell (Carolyn) Grote. Survived by many great nieces and nephews, Angela (Marc) Bloom, Todd Hostiuck, Eric (Kelly) Grote, Brian (Shannon) Grote Alicia (Ben) Mirtes, Brad (Jessica) Groene, Allison (Michael) Berning, Johnny Groene, Ryan (Kristel) Grote, Patrick Grote, and Kevin Grote. Also survived by great, great nieces and nephews, Sydney, Chase, and Genevieve "Gigi" Bloom, Mason, Anders, Kaylin, Leah, Owen Grote, Henry, Colin, Adeline Mirtes Elizabeth "Ellie" Abigail "Abbie", Olivia, Bradley and Nolan Groene Michael III, John "Jordy" Berning. Ethel was a devoted employee of the Procter and Gamble Company for 44 years. She passed away peacefully June 18th, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James of the Valley, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming on Tuesday, June 23, at 11:00. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James of the Valley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved