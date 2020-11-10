Ethel Jo Culbertson



Cincinnati - Culcertson, Ethel Jo. Beloved mother of Rell B. (Valarie) Suggs, Joel C. (Darlene) Suggs and Bill (Sarah) Suggs. Cherished grandmother of Taylor, Ellie, Victor and Regan. Dear sister of the late William S. Culbertson. Preceded in death by her loving parents Harold and Bettie Culbertson. Ethel Jo was a graduate of the Christ Hospital School of Nursing. She proudly worked as an R.N. in 6 states over her 50-year career. Born January 19, 1929. Passed away October 27, 2020 at the age of 91…receiving much loving care from Hospice of Cincinnati and the Christian Village of Mt. Healthy the last few weeks of her life. A public reception in her honor will be held at Ethel Jo's home - 33 Deerhill Ln. Greenhills, OH 45218 - on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 12pm until 2pm. "Precious in the sight of the Lord…"









