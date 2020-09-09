1/1
Ethel Wright
1941 - 2020
Ethel Wright

Ross, OH - Ethel Cora Wright (nee Schalk), age 79, died in the arms of her husband on September 8, 2020. Ethel was born on January 27, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Anna and Albert Schalk. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic School and was married October 10, 1958. Ethel was happily married to the love of her life, Daniel T. Wright for almost 62 years. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon, Ohio. Ethel is survived by her loving husband, Danny, three children Kimberly (Ron) Redden, Shawn (Tracy) Wright, Aaron (Natalie) Wright, and so many grandchildren that she adored; Brent (Andrea) Redden, Joshua (Savanna) Redden, Ryan, Cody, Joey, Jenna, Daniel, and Cheyanne Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and two children, Joseph, and Danny-Albert. After staying home to raise her children, Ethel retired from Dillards where she once baked cakes and then sold shoes. She enjoyed talking with customers and being around the busy atmosphere. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends, and when that wasn't possible, she enjoyed a day at the casino or bargain shopping. She was full of energy and lit up every room with her smile. Her laughter, sense of humor, kindness and selflessness will be missed by so many. Services will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. with burial immediately after in the St. Aloysius Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church in Shandon, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
St. Aloysius Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Aloysius Church
SEP
11
Burial
St. Aloysius Cemetery
