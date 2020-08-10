1/
Ethel Zanitsch
Ethel Zanitsch

Cincinnati - Ethel L. Zanitsch, age 98 of Northside, Cincinnati passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Llanfair Ohio Living Community where she resided for the past five years. Ethel was born November 19, 1921, in Newport, KY, the daughter of Charles and Ernine (Simms) Caldwell. She married Edwin A. Zanitsch of Northside, Cincinnati on June 15, 1940. Ethel is survived by her children David (Dorothy) Zanitsch of Cincinnati and Roger (Megan) Zanitsch of Charlotte, NC, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as many other loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Betty Walkenhorst of Cincinnati. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, a private funeral mass was held for the immediate family at St. Boniface Church in Northside. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once the health crisis has passed. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Street, Cincinnati 45223 or the charity of your choice.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
