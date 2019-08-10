|
Ethelene Brune
Camp Springs - Ethelene Marie Brune, 80, of Newport, KY, previously of Camp Springs, KY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Edward and Marie (nee Kohne) Schack who preceded her in death. She also was preceded by her brother; Richard Schack. She is survived by her son; Chris (Lisa) Brune. Daughters; Bridget Brune, Ronda Schulz, Patrice (Chip) Maus, Regina (Rick) Nelson, Jo-Ann (David) Keethler and Martha Hopper. Brother; Edward Schack. Sisters; Marion Carl, Elinor Ritter and Sr. Jacqueline Marie Schack. Along with 16 Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren. Ethelene donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Mass OF Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Camp Springs, 6829 Four Mile Rd, Camp Springs, KY 41059 at 6pm. A reception will follow at the church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019