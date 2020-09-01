Eugene Anthony Manyet
Fort Thomas - Eugene Anthony Manyet, 88, of Ft. Thomas,KY passed away on Wednesday, August 26th at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Ft. Thomas. He was born November 25th, 1931 in Southgate, KY. Gene graduated from Newport High School in 1949, worked at the Manyet Bakery for several years before joining the U.S. Navy. He was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. Shortly after returning home, he married his loving wife (Barbara) of 65 years. Eugene retired as President of Brentwood Savings & Loan in Finneytown, OH in 1995 after 35 years. During his early years Gene went to night school graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in accounting in 1962. Eugene was known as a kind, generous, honest, and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Neighbor & and Friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony & Catherine (nee. Russo) Manyet; brother, Don (Maureen) Manyet and sisters, Ginny (the late Tom) Smith & Toni (the late Larry) Gibson. Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (nee. Hofacker) Manyet; son, Tony (Rebecca) Manyet; daughters, Cindy M. (Tim) Allison, Tracia (Greg) Grady & Kara (Todd) Schneider; sisters, Betty (the late Dick) Eckert & Kathy (the late Lee) Rulon and 9 grandchildren: Benton, Taylor, Garrett, Annie, Ellee, Sophia, Katie, Spencer & Jack. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075; First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Thomas, 220 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or Putting for Parkinson's, P.O. Box 333, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.