Eugene Ashcraft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Ashcraft

Harrison - Eugene M. Ashcraft, 89, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Violet J. Ashcraft (nee Bennett), devoted father of Teresa Palsun, Julie Irwin; Donald, Michael, Leslie, Dennis & the late Sandy Ashcraft, beloved son of the late Mamie (nee Tipton) & Virgil Ashcraft, dear brother of Estine Smith, Wanda Lemon, Louise Huff, Evelyn Nielson; Otis, James & the late Clarence & Roy Ashcraft. Also survived by many grandchildren & gr. grandchildren. Mr. Ashcraft was a member of Teamsters Local #105 & was recognized by his employer, Consolidated Freightways, for 6 million accident-free miles. Visitation Tues., June 16, 3 PM until time of service at 5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o the funeral home. The Ashcraft family is grateful for Sherry & Brian Ashcraft's devoted care of Dad in his final years. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
05:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved