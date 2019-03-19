Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Duwell, Eugene "Gene", devoted husband of the late Helen (nee Kreimer) Duwell. Loving father of Daniel (Terry) Duwell, Deborah (Walt) Pottschmidt, David Duwell, Dinah (Peter) Grills, Daphne Pfander, Dona (John) Holcomb, and the late Deanna Duwell. Cherished grandfather of 15 and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Bill Duwell and the late Maureen Mokery. Gene was also survived by many caring relatives and friends, especially Donna Vitt. Died March 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saint Xavier High School Tuition Assistance Fund, 600 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224 or St. Antoninus School Tuition Assistance Fund. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
