Eugene Elliott
Union, KY - EUGENE ELLIOTT, 78, of Union, KY. died June 5. He was a retired vending technician for Service America. He was preceded in death by his wife: Connelene Ann Baker Elliott in 2018. Preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Ada Tomlin Elliot. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Betty Jo Coomer, Shirley Engle and Fred A. "Poncho" Elliott. He is survived by a daughter: Shawna (Jim) Hammel of Union, KY., sons: Jeffrey Elliott of Union, KY., Shane (Brenda) Elliott of Falmouth, KY., Aaron (Joy) Elliott of Falmouth, KY., a sister: Rita (Robert) Rayburn of Dry Ridge, KY., 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. No visitation and services at the convenience of the family. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.