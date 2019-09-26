|
Eugene Francis Tensing
Eugene Francis Tensing, 71 years old, passed away on 23 September 2019 after a long battle with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, the result of exposure to Agent Orange during his service as a radioman in the American Army in South Vietnam. Gene, as he was known to family and friends, was honorably discharged in 1970 and later joined the Cincinnati Fire Department until his retirement in 2003. He was an active supporter of many charitable causes in the city, and supported the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Art Museum, and the Playhouse in the Park. His kindness and financial assistance to friends and family was well known and warmly appreciated.
Gene was born in 1948 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati to Armella and Albert Tensing, and was the youngest sibling of a family that included Sister Judy of the order of Notre Dame de Namur, David, Catherine, John, and Michael, who survive him. His shy smile and modest personality were beloved among a wide variety of friends, many of whom visited him during his final days at Christ Hospital and Llanfair skilled nursing. His remains were donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
He enjoyed his leisure time at "watering holes" such as Marty's Hops and Vines and Brink Brewing Company, where his assessments of the new wares earned him a reputation as a discerning critic. There were few haunts in the city that he didn't know about or patronize at one time or another, and always enjoyed making new acquaintances, many of whom became lasting friends. He was active on the tennis courts of local clubs and was a life-long member of the Friar's Club. He knew Cincinnati as well as anyone and was an astute observer of the forces shaping the life of his city.
Gene could be found at most events of the Cincinnati Symphony seated in the front row, with his hearing aid turned up to catch all the notes. He befriended several of the string players and even as his hearing diminished during his illness, he remained loyal to the symphony and attended performances regularly. He was also a fan of local jazz groups, and could still manage to enjoy the music even as his diminished hearing made the sounds more screeches than riffs and solos.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45212. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Bellarmine Chapel on the campus of Xavier University. A celebration of Gene's life will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2145 Dana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45207.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019