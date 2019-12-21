|
Eugene H. Dunn
Petersburg - Eugene H. Dunn, 92, of Petersburg passed away Saturday morning. He was born on April 2, 1927 to Jay C. and Flossie Wilson Dunn. Mr. Dunn retired from Litton Industries; he served during W.W. II in the U.S. Army and then following W.W. II he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and he enjoyed hunting, woodworking and just fixing things. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Ruth I. (Edinger) Dunn; daughter, Colleen (Bill) Buel; sons, Allen (Peggy) Dunn, Carroll (Carolyn) Dunn, Logan (Wilma) Dunn and Todd (Joette) Dunn; brother, James Dunn; 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Monday at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Bullittsburg Cemetery, Petersburg. Memorials are suggested to: Fellowship Baptist Church, c/o Logan Dunn, 11358 Lees Road, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019