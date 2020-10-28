1/1
Eugene J. Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene J. Meyer

Blue Ash - Eugene J. Meyer, crossed over to be with our Lord on Oct. 18, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Meyer for 55 years. Father of the late David Meyer and father-in-law to the late Amy Meyer. Grandfather of Kristy Parker. Gene was an active and longtime member of American Legion Post 427 and Faith Christian Fellowship Church. Gene served aboard the USS Rowan DD782 during the Korean War from June 1950 till September 1952. He had degrees from Ohio Mechanics Institute and the University of Cincinnati in Electrical Engineering. Gene was also a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Ohio. He worked for the City of Cincinnati Water Works for 35 years. Started as a Jr. Craftsman, worked up to Superintendent of water supplier. In his earlier years he had several hobbies including photography, model plane building, he also had a Harley HOG and a Street Rod. Visitation on Saturday, Oct. 31st from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Entombment to follow service. Facemasks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. www.mrfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved