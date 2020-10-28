Eugene J. Meyer
Blue Ash - Eugene J. Meyer, crossed over to be with our Lord on Oct. 18, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Meyer for 55 years. Father of the late David Meyer and father-in-law to the late Amy Meyer. Grandfather of Kristy Parker. Gene was an active and longtime member of American Legion Post 427 and Faith Christian Fellowship Church. Gene served aboard the USS Rowan DD782 during the Korean War from June 1950 till September 1952. He had degrees from Ohio Mechanics Institute and the University of Cincinnati in Electrical Engineering. Gene was also a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Ohio. He worked for the City of Cincinnati Water Works for 35 years. Started as a Jr. Craftsman, worked up to Superintendent of water supplier. In his earlier years he had several hobbies including photography, model plane building, he also had a Harley HOG and a Street Rod. Visitation on Saturday, Oct. 31st from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Entombment to follow service. Facemasks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. www.mrfh.com