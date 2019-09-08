|
|
Eugene J. Pulskamp
Green Township - Beloved husband of Shirley M. Pulskamp (Nee Meyer) for 70 years. Loving father of Richard (Patricia), Dennis (Linda), Barry (Pamela) Pulskamp, Cheryl (Bill) Evers, Mary Lynn (Gregg) Sauer and Jerry (Karen) Pulskamp. Devoted grandfather of Robert, Barry (Angie) Pulskamp, Beth (Dan) Cebula, Adam Pulskamp, Jill (Ken) Bunner, Bill (Christy), Nick Evers, Jason (Amanda) Pulskamp, Jennifer (Chad) Bolser, Julie (Ryan) Zoellner and great grandfather of 17 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Mary Louise (Ralph) Doll, Louis Pulskamp and Dolores (Al) Jansing. Brother in law of Peggy (Lowell) Hammerle. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. 50 year long member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis and 40 year employee of Sears Roebuck. Passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 92 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019