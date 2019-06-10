|
Eugene L. Carter, Sr.
Norwood - Beloved husband of the late Betty L. (nee Weiss), Loving father of David (Brenda) Aubrey and Eugene (Michelle) Carter, Jr., Adored grandfather of Jeff, Lori, Trisha, Eric & the late Angie, Cherished great grandfather of several. Son of the late Anna and Clarence Carter Sr. and dear brother of the late Clarence Carter, Jr., also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins & second cousins and other relatives and friends. Passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Age.90 Residence Norwood. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 12noon at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where friends may call from 10AM until time of service. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 10, 2019