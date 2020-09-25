1/1
Eugene Michael "Gene" Sand
Eugene "Gene" Michael Sand

Union, KY - Eugene "Gene" Michael Sand, age 66, of Union, KY, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. Gene was a graduate of Campbell County High School, Class of 1972. A retired Union sheet metal worker (Local #24) with Imbus Roofing, Gene was a professional PawPaw to his grandchildren. He was widely known as Gene Sand "The Lawn Mower Man". He was a friend to many and loved meeting and talking to new people. He could often be found at his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, coaching, and being behind the scenes at dirt track races. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Karen J. Sand, daughter Emily (Ric) Harding, son Matt (Kayleigh) Sand, step-daughter Jenni Jacobs, brothers Bob Sand (Jeanna), Raymond Sand (Nancy) and sister Mary Perry (Chuck); grandchildren Allie, Cody, Lily, Dustin (Gianna), Danny, Dylan, Kenzie and Bryce; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his former wife Lisa, mother of Matt and Emily; father Michael Sand, mother and father, Joann Peters Goosman and Ken Goosman, and brother Greg Sand. His visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 10268 U.S. Hwy. 42, Union, KY 41091. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the occupancy will be limited, social distancing of six feet will be encouraged, and the wearing of face masks will be required. The committal service will be held at Union Rice Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
