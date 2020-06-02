Eugene Nichols
Eugene Nichols

Harrison - Eugene Nichols. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Eugene was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Nichols; parents, William and Bessie Nichols; siblings, Danny Nichols and Kozetta Lewis. Eugene is survived by his siblings, Sandra Morgan, Lisa (Eric) Hoerlein, Delena Nichols, Jerry Nichols and Dwayne Nichols. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 5th from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
