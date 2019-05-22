|
Eugene Norris
Eugene Norris
Ft. Wright - F. Eugene Norris, 91 of Ft. Wright, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Anna Norris; devoted father of Carol (Charles) Ingram, Deborah (Robert) Hastings, Patricia (Dennis Harden) Norris, the late Sharon (James) Ottaway, and Karen (Gene Alexander) Norris, loving grandfather of Ronald (Rena) Crepps, Conlan Thompson, and Alexis Ottaway. Eugene retired, after 30 years, from the U.S Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. He was a Group Manager of Collection and Tax Payor Services of Northern Kentucky and Ashland. He then graduated in the first class of Deacons for the Diocese of Covington in 1985 and was the Deacon for Bishop William Hughes and Rev. Raymond Hartman at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption. Eugene was a member of Sts. Boniface & James Church in Ludlow. He was an avid reader and often said "every book I read is a chance to learn something". Eugene also loved nature, especially fishing and hunting. Visitation is Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY followed by Mass of Christian at 11:30 AM in Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY. Entombment with full military honors in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Parish Kitchen, 143 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2019