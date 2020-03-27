|
Eugene Paul Stephens
Fort Thomas - Eugene Paul Stephens, 83, of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020. Better known as Gene, he was born and raised in Newport, Kentucky where he met his high school sweetheart, and future wife, Bev Stephens. He worked and retired from Cincinnati Bell as the Chief Executive Director. He enjoyed watching Highlands Football games and listening to the Beach Boys. He also enjoyed Indiana Jones films and eating coneys at the local chili parlor. He was given the honorary title "Mayor of Daisy Lane" by all his neighbors. A devoted husband and father, Gene is survived by his children, Michael, Gina, and Jill Stephens, as well his grandson Mark Stephens and his granddaughters Niki and Corey. His life's mission was to make sure all his children succeeded. He was a selfless individual who will be greatly missed. Due to the Global Covid-19 Pandemic, services for Gene will be Private. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers. Burial will take place in Lenoxburg Cemetery in Foster, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Hosea House 901 York St. Newport, KY 41071 or Brighton Center 741 Central Ave. Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell assisting the family. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020