Eugene Philpot
Eugene Philpot

Morgan Twp., OH - Loving husband of Jessie Philpot; father of Don (Becky), Dan, Rusty (Sarah), and Dusty (Rosie) Philpot; and grandfather of five. November 25, 2020, age 75. Production supervisor at Delta Steel. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, November 29, 2020 from 10 am until the funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
