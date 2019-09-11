Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Richard Emerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Richard Emerson Obituary
Eugene Richard Emerson

Cincinnati - Eugene Richard Emerson, 72, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019.

Mr. Emerson is survived by a wife Barbara (nee DeLozier), four children, Lisa (Tim) Masterson, Brian (Amy) Emerson, Gina (Steve) Burg, and Andrew Emerson, step children, Christina Wile, grandchildren, Katelyn Reverman, Jacob and Grace Emerson, Michael, Ian, Lori, and Molly Masterson, Brady, Alexis, Tyler, and Alyssa Burg, Heather Durham, Jessica Hart, Erica Wile, Damon Rowe and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Tim Emerson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar N. Emerson, Sr. and Grace (nee Case) Emerson, his brother Edgar N. Emerson Jr, sister Patricia Nichols, and step daughter Dana Wile.

Eugene is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he proudly served as a combat medic in the Army and was affectionately known as "Doc". He grew up in English Woods, known as "Nappy" by his friends and classmates as he would fall asleep in class. Many others knew him as "Gino" while working at GE in Evendale as an aircraft mechanic when he retired in 2009.

A selfless person even in death, Eugene donated his remains to the University of Cincinnati for medical education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with full military honors.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.