1929 - 2019
Cincinnati - born January 16, 1929 to the late Marie Wilson and Eugene Roley Sr. At the age of 23, he was drafted by the Mattoon Indians, the Cincinnati Reds Farm team. Eugene married Betty Atkins in 1950 and had 4 daughters. In 1978 he married Gloria Jones and had a son. Eugene owned Mr. Gene's Restaurant in Madisonville; a carpet cleaning business and worked as an investigator for the IRS. He is survived by Marcia Bailey (William), Sharyn Israel (Yowceph), DeeAnn Camp (Jon Jr.), Deirdre McGowens (Gino), Donald Gene, (Sandi).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
