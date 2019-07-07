Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph Street
Mt. Healthy, OH
Eugene W. Noe

Fairfield - Eugene W. Noe Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Moore) Noe for 73 years. Dear father of Mark (Sue) Noe and Amy (Frank) Coppage. Loving grandfather of Matthew (Katie) Noe, Tony Coppage, the late Rusty Coppage and great grandfather of Claire, Julianna and Nora Noe and Russel Ray Coppage. Devoted brother of Norman and the late Francis Noe. Passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Age 93 years. Visitation will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph Street, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, July 9 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mt. Healthy. Memorials may be directed to Condolences may be left for the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
