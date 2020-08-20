1/1
Eugene Wayne Scroggin
Eugene Wayne Scroggin

Ft. Thomas - Eugene Wayne Scroggin, 87, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Sunday, August 16th at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Gene was a Director with Cincinnati Bell, where he worked for 32 years. He was an active and devoted member of First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas for over 60 years. Gene was respected for his time and expertise working with local community & professional organizations. He was a Christian role model for his family and others that knew him. He adored his family and his family feels so blessed to have had such an exceptional father & grandfather. As a graduate of civil engineering from the University of Kentucky, he was an avid Wildcats basketball fan. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee. Hulett) Scroggin, Perry Scroggin (father), Ethel Poe Scroggin (mother), Wilma Burroughs (sister), Harold Scroggin (brother), and Elvena Scroggin (sister). He is survived by his daughters, Ann (Jim) Sexton, Virginia (the late Siavash) Sadrzadeh and Mary (David) Scroggin-Harris; Carnetta Marquette (sister) and 3 grandchildren, Ebram (Elica) & Owen Sadrzadeh and Elizabeth Sexton; Carnetta Bell (niece) and Brack Marquette (nephew). A private celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas. Gene will be laid to rest at Williamstown Cemetery, Williamstown, KY. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas, 600 N. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
