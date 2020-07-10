Eugenia Fryman
Ft. Wright - Eugenia "Geni" Fryman, 95, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Arden Courts of Anderson. She was a Customer Sales Rep with Alcoa Aluminum Products for many years. Geni was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Newport, the NKY Volksmarching club and the YMCA synchronized swimmers. Geni climbed a Cincinnati bridge, rafted on the snake river and traveled the world boating, biking, hiking and rafting. She would walk 4-5 miles a day in Ft. Mitchell and swam laps in the warmer month's, all backstroke, for over a mile 2-3 times a week. Geni loved gardening and working outside. She volunteered at the Cincinnati museum of natural history and at the airport until 4 years ago. Geni loved birds, animals and babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fryman; brother, Howard Ranshaw parents, Howard and Rosina Ranshaw and niece, Laura Hollmeyer. Survivors include her nephews, Randy (Eenie) Ranshaw, Jim, John, Larry and Kenny Flieman and niece, Cathy Ranshaw. Visitation is on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Service at 6:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Geni has generously donated her body to science. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.