Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft Mitchell, OH
Eugenia M. "Jean" Justice

Eugenia M. "Jean" Justice Obituary
Eugenia M. "Jean" Justice

Elsmere - Eugenia M. "Jean" Justice, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 27, 2019 at Emerald Trace Nursing Home in Erlanger KY. Jean worked as a clerical worker for Square D. Company for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar R Justice, sister Carol A. Moore and brother William E Timmers. Survivors include her children Patricia (Jerry) Peters, Gregory (Martha) Justice, Mark (Sue) Justice, Michael (Leslie) Justice, Matthew (Linda) Justice, Joyce (Jim) Beatrice and Robert (Brandy) Justice. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday August 30, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell. Burial will be held at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to the 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396 Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
