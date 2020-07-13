Eula Mae (Wallace) Henderson
Florence, KY - Eula Mae (Wallace) Henderson, age 87, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of the late W.C. "Bill" and Thelma (Courtney) Wallace on February 3, 1933 in Glencoe, KY. Eula worked as a homemaker and also as an organ assembler for Baldwin Piano Company. She most recently attended Elsmere Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School and sang in the choir. Over the years, she served in other churches as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk, WMU member, and choir member. Eula's community service included being a PTA secretary and a Camp Fire Girl Leader. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded in death by her brothers, William H. "Pete" Wallace, Frank Wallace, and Donald C. Wallace. She is survived by her husband, Elmer Vernon Henderson; daughter, Kimberly (Fred) Hockney; grandsons, Vernon Hockney and Simon (Bethany) Hockney; great-grandchildren, Riley Ann Hockney and Caroline Louise Hockney; sisters-in-law, Mary Wallace, Louise Spencer, and Janet Henderson as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A "Curbside Condolence" visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Those who wish to provide support to the family may drive past to view Eula and offer condolences to the family from the safety of their own vehicles. The family asks that guests remain in their vehicles and wear a face covering. Funeral services will be private, but recorded and available for viewing via YouTube. Please contact the family to receive a link. Burial will be private with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Eula's name to Elsmere Baptist Church, 250 Garvey Ave, Elsmere, KY 41018 or Samaritan's Purse, Attn: Donor Ministries, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com