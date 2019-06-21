|
Eurless Lee Berkemeier
Midland - BERKEMEIER
Eurless Lee (nee Bloomfield); Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Berkemeier; Loving mother of Steve (Diana) Berkemeier, Scot Berkemeier and the late Sheila Readnower; Dear grandmother of Mikey Readnower, Brandi and Brandon Berkemeier; Great grandmother of Olianna Readnower; Dear sister of Bonnie (Ken) Bonham, John (Teri) Bloomfield and the late Bee Cooper and Roger Bloomfield; Mother-in-law of Mike Readnower, Sr.; She passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 77; Resident of Midland, Ohio; Graveside Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12 Noon with Pastor Dan Reed officiating; Family and friends may meet at the family gathering area at 11:45 AM; Donations may be sent to Waters of Mercy Church of God 13633 US 68, Midland, OH 45148; Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019