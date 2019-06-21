Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Eurless Berkemeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eurless Lee Berkemeier

Obituary Condolences

Eurless Lee Berkemeier Obituary
Eurless Lee Berkemeier

Midland - BERKEMEIER

Eurless Lee (nee Bloomfield); Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Berkemeier; Loving mother of Steve (Diana) Berkemeier, Scot Berkemeier and the late Sheila Readnower; Dear grandmother of Mikey Readnower, Brandi and Brandon Berkemeier; Great grandmother of Olianna Readnower; Dear sister of Bonnie (Ken) Bonham, John (Teri) Bloomfield and the late Bee Cooper and Roger Bloomfield; Mother-in-law of Mike Readnower, Sr.; She passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 77; Resident of Midland, Ohio; Graveside Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12 Noon with Pastor Dan Reed officiating; Family and friends may meet at the family gathering area at 11:45 AM; Donations may be sent to Waters of Mercy Church of God 13633 US 68, Midland, OH 45148; Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now