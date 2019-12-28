|
|
Eva C. Hardy
Ft. Thomas - 83, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was a member of Goshen Christian Church and loved taking care of her family. Eva is survived by her son's Phillip (Dottie) Hardy, David (Kati) Hardy, John (Grace) Hardy, Mark (Carissa) Hardy and Michael (Dominica) Hardy; 26 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; sister Kathy Moore; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband George Hardy. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following Memorial Service. Memorial contributions suggested to The /www.kidney.org Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020