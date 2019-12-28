Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva C. Hardy

Add a Memory
Eva C. Hardy Obituary
Eva C. Hardy

Ft. Thomas - 83, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was a member of Goshen Christian Church and loved taking care of her family. Eva is survived by her son's Phillip (Dottie) Hardy, David (Kati) Hardy, John (Grace) Hardy, Mark (Carissa) Hardy and Michael (Dominica) Hardy; 26 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; sister Kathy Moore; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband George Hardy. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following Memorial Service. Memorial contributions suggested to The /www.kidney.org Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -