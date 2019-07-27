|
Eva Jennings
Loveland - Eva Wooton Jennings, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Gary (Margret) Jennings, Richard (Mary) Jennings and Gregory Jennings; loving grandmother of Kimberly, Carrie, Paul, Pat, Laura and James; great grandmother of eleven; sister of Betty Bubp, Christina Bishop and Nancy Howard.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Eva's name to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 27, 2019