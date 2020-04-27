Resources
Eva Joyce Hoffrogge

Eva Joyce Hoffrogge Obituary
Eva Joyce Hoffrogge

Walton - Eva Joyce Gregg Hoffrogge, age 94 of Walton, KY passed away April 26, 2020. Joyce was born October 22, 1925 in Covington, KY and was formerly a waitress with the former Lookout House Restaurant in Fort Wright, KY. Joyce was an avid card player at various senior centers including the Walton, KY senior center; she especially liked to play Euchre. She also rode the bull twice at Bobby Mackey's Club in Wilder, KY, swam with the dolphins at the Indianapolis Zoo, volunteered at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center gift shop, she was a mall walker and was on a bowling team. She is preceded in death by her Husband William Hoffrogge, Mother Hazel Hale, Son Roger Walker, and Brother Billy Gregg. Joyce is survived by Son Bill Berman (Jackie), Daughter Carolyn Michel (Frank), Son Greg Hoffrogge, Daughter-in-Law Pat Walker, Best Friend Don Nienaber, 9 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd., #200, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
