Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Evendale First Church of God
3853 Glendale - Milford Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Evendale First Church of God
3853 Glendale - Milford Rd.
View Map
Eva Marie Hood Obituary
Eva Marie Hood

Evendale - Beloved wife of the late Jesse Hood Sr. for 58 years. Devoted mother of Donna (Tim) Barton and Jesse (Carol) Hood Jr. Cherished grandmother of Cassie, Andrew (Lacy), Travis, Amy (Ben) and Rebekah. Great-grandmother of Molly, Emma, Eli, Gage, Benjamin, Chase, and Auggie. Dear sister of James (Sharon) Harris. Aunt to many. Preceded in death by 5 siblings. Departed on February 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16th from 9:45 am until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 am, all at Evendale First Church of God, 3853 Glendale - Milford Rd. 45241. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
