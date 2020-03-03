Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Eva Marie (Brumley) Miller


1937 - 2020
Eva Marie (Brumley) Miller Obituary
Eva Marie (née Brumley) Miller

Eva Marie (née Brumley) Miller passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on October 2, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky, the only child of Eugene and Grace Brumley. Known to most of her family as Marie, she married Jack Miller in 1957 in Jellico, Tennessee and they eventually relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio. Eva raised two children while working at Cincinnati Financial and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Hamilton. In her free time, she enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband Jack, bowling, reading, singing, shopping, and taking care of her three grandchildren. Eva was known to many as a woman who could carry on a conversation for hours at a time, and she loved talking to everyone. Eva was also known for her spunky, stubborn personality yet she was beloved by many who considered her a great mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Jack. She is survived by her children Lairy Wayne (Debra) Miller, D.D.S and Brian Todd (Kimberly) Miller and her grandchildren Megan, Emily, and Sydney Miller.

Visitation and funeral services will be 11a - 12:30p, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, with Dr. Dennis Metzger officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013, or the . Condolences www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
