Eva "Sylvia" Monnig
Cincinnati - Eva Jean "Sylvia" (Frost) Monnig - beloved wife of the late Jim H. Monnig; devoted mother of Barbara Veite, Debbie Burg, Mark (Maryann) Monnig, Scott (Sandee) Monnig and Joe (Linda) Monnig; dear grandmother of eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of sixteen. Passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Sylvia Worked for Groesbeck United Methodist Church for 32 years as a custodian. She enjoyed going to garage sales and spending time with her church community. Sylvia was a person of great faith who loved being a mother and grandmother. Funeral Service Groesbeck United Methodist Church, 8871 Colerain Ave., Friday 11:00 A.M.. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 A.M. till time of service. If desired, remembrances may be sent to , 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH. 45242. To share condolences, visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019