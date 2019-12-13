Resources
Evalene Herald Obituary
Ft. Thomas - Evalene Herald (nee. Eddy), 65, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Friday, December 13th at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a retired Administrative Assistant with Ft. Thomas Schools. Evalene was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by Warren & Virginia (nee. Ilg) Eddy and brothers, Herb & Fred Eddy. Evalene is survived by her loving husband, Mike Herald; sons, Kenny (Shannon) & Joe (Danielle) Herald; 5 grandchildren: Will, Morgan, Avery, Makenzie & Layla Evalene Herald; sisters, Sandy & Ruth Ann Eddy, Virginia Roberts and Amy (the late Larry) Daley & brother, Bob Eddy. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 18th at the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring. Evalene will be laid to rest in Sand Run Baptist Church Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
