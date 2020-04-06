Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Terrace Park - beloved son of Jena Tuccinardi and Michael Barnes, loving stepson of David Baker, dear brother of Payton Steele and stepbrother of Colin & Chloe Baker, devoted grandson of Diana (the late Ralph) Faulkner, Robert & Judy Barnes, nephew of Patrick Mullins, Dara Tuccinardi, Deonna Ihli. Evan, the sweetest and funniest young man you could ever meet; passed suddenly April 3, 2020, age 17, resident of Terrace Park. Private services will be at the convenience of the family at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Leave condolences at www.evansfuneralhome,com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
