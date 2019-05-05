|
Evangeline "Evon" Steckler
Sharonville - (nee Heier). Beloved wife of the late Julius John Steckler. Dear mother of Deborah (Terry) Steckler, Mary (Jamey) Moore, and Michael (Nicki) Steckler. Grandmother Amy and Stefan (Emily) Routt, Eric Keyes, Levi Moore, and Gillian and Corbin. Great grandmother of Sawyer Routt. Sister of Marie Hauck, Cecelia Heier, Anne Erhart and the late Phillip Heier, Adam Heier, Magdaline (Maggie) Heier, Geneiveve (Jenny) Warner, Victor Heier, and Frank Heier. Also survived by many sister and brother-in-law's, nieces, and nephews. Evon passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 85. Visitation at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale on Wednesday, May 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church at 11144 Spinner Avenue, Sharonville on Thursday, May 9. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at the America Juvenile Diabetes Association or at The . Visit www.mrfh.com to share a favorite memory.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019