Evelyn Beatrice Middendorf
Ft. Thomas -
Our beloved mother, Evelyn Beatrice Middendorf (nee Taylor) passed from this life into the next at Carmel Manor on November 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Born September 13, 1922 in Latonia to Leslie and Charlotte Bornhorn Taylor, she was a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky. After graduating from Holy Cross High School, she found at Wadsworth Electrical Manufacturing Company not only employment, but also the love of her life for their 51 years of marriage, Dr. William H. Middendorf who preceded her in death in 1997. Her sisters, Julia Mae Long, Helen Elmore, Catherine Williams, as well as her brothers, Leslie and Elmer Taylor all predeceased her as well. Evelyn was an active member of St. Agnes parish, its Altar Society, and contributed her beautiful singing voice to the St. Agnes choir for more than 35 years. Additionally, she served on committees for the Seminary Guild Ball, the Villa Madonna College Women's Guild, and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. Evelyn was devoted to her friends and family and will be remembered for her many acts of kindness and good times shared together. She is survived by her five children, Dr. Judith Marlowe (Gordon Blitch) of Winter Park FL, Jeffrey Middendorf (Paula) of Milford OH, Dr. Mark Middendorf (Therese) of Fort Wright, Craig Middendorf (Melva), and Susan Buscher, of Edgewood as well as 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11 at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington KY 41015 and entombment at St. Mary Mausoleum in Fort Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Drive, Covington KY 41011, are suggested. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com