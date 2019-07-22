|
Evelyn Bundy
Alexandria - Evelyn Bundy (nee Alford), 101 went home to be with the LORD on July 19, 2019. Mrs. Bundy was a lifelong resident of Campbell County, was the daughter of the Late Warren and Lillie Alford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, and by her stepson and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Arline Bundy. She is survived by her daughter, Diana; grandchildren: Keith (Jolynne) and Kevin (Brad Frey) Bundy; great-grandchildren: Dylan (Maty), Devin, Allison, and Adam Bundy; great-great grandchildren: Noah Hardy, Silas, and Soraya Bundy; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Evelyn was a 1936 graduate of Campbell County High School where she won numerous awards locally and at the Kentucky State Fair. Her first job was folding and pinning shirts in a factory in Covington. She was then employed by Eilerman's Department Store. She also worked as a teller in several saving and loans and banks including Kentucky Enterprise and the West Side Bank in Newport. Finally, she was employed by Campbell County Home Insurance in Alexandria. Evelyn enjoyed taking day trips with the church group and going on vacations with the Campbell County Senior Citizens. She had also been a member of the Alexandria Chapter of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens and was always ready for a good meal of fried chicken and pie. She lived a good and full life and will be missed. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, with Reverend Robert Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Main Street Baptist Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001, NKY Foundation, C\O Advancement Services, AC 239, 100 Nunn Drive, Highland Heights, KY 41076-9964 or to Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019