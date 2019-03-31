Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Bridgetown - Evelyn Katherine Gardner, loving mother of Gene (Beverly) Gardner, Randolf (Janet) Gardner and Connie (Gerry) Falkiewicz, grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 11, brother of Donald Smith, longtime friend of Alvin Weber. Retired insurance underwriter. Died, Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Age 93. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Green Twp. Seniors, 3620 Epley Road, Cincinnati (45247). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
