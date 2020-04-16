|
|
Evelyn Grim Rentschler
1922-2020
Evelyn Rentschler, 97, of Cincinnati died peacefully in the Bodmann Center at Maple Knoll on April 12. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Rentschler, and is survived by her children, Kay and Lewis, and her grandchildren, Anna and James Rentschler.
Evelyn grew up in Coal City, Indiana and attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Married in 1945, she settled in Cincinnati with her husband and children in the late 1950s.
Evelyn loved the Cincinnati Reds, bridge, golf, and aerobics classes. She enjoyed reading the morning paper and whizzed through crossword puzzles, sudokus, and jumbles.
Evelyn will be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick sense of humor, and sweet nature.
A memorial service for Evelyn will be scheduled for a time in the future.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020