Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Rentschler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Grim Rentschler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Grim Rentschler Obituary
Evelyn Grim Rentschler

1922-2020

Evelyn Rentschler, 97, of Cincinnati died peacefully in the Bodmann Center at Maple Knoll on April 12. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Rentschler, and is survived by her children, Kay and Lewis, and her grandchildren, Anna and James Rentschler.

Evelyn grew up in Coal City, Indiana and attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Married in 1945, she settled in Cincinnati with her husband and children in the late 1950s.

Evelyn loved the Cincinnati Reds, bridge, golf, and aerobics classes. She enjoyed reading the morning paper and whizzed through crossword puzzles, sudokus, and jumbles.

Evelyn will be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick sense of humor, and sweet nature.

A memorial service for Evelyn will be scheduled for a time in the future.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -