Evelyn Longworth
Demossville - Evelyn (Lambert) Longworth (71) of DeMossville, KY, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Grassy Creek Christian Church for 56 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Rose Evelyn Shell Lambert, twin sons Brian Keith and Bradley Scott Longworth, brothers Carl Douglas Lambert and Daryl Lee Lambert. Survived by her husband of 50 yrs Bennie Longworth; son Rodney (Lori) Longworth; daughter Jennifer Longworth; grandson Seth Longworth; brothers Harold (Judie) Lambert; Wayne Lambert; Larry (Pat) Lambert; Don Lambert; Sister Brenda Ockerman; sisters-in-law Diane Lambert; Margaret (Dale) Stahl; Lisa (Randall) Hardin and Linda Longworth. Visit 11-2 pm Wed. at Grassy Creek Christian Church in DeMossville. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 pm also at the church. Submit online condolences at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019