Colerain Twp. - Evelyn M. Hasselbusch (nee Merland), beloved wife of the late Edward Buns and the late Warren Hasselbusch. Devoted mother of Judy Helton, Jill Pepple and Jenny Yeggy. Loving grandmother of Kimberly Kirk, Christy Bohl, Jeramy (Rose) Helton, Brian Bohl and Nicole Yeggy. Great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of Florence Fields and the late Esther Ferris. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Evelyn passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation will take place at Northwest Community Church, 8735 Cheviot Road on Tuesday (August 20) from 10am until time of funeral service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwest Community Church, or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019