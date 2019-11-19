|
Evelyn Oeters
Formerly of Highland Heights - Evelyn Oeters, age 89 of Aurora, IL passed away on her birthday, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Bickford of Aurora in Aurora, IL. She was born on November 17, 1930 in Augusta, KY the daughter of Russell and Louise (Gerhard) Power. Evelyn was united in marriage on June 24, 1956 to Mr. William Oeters and they spent the next 58 years happily together until his passing on November 1, 2013. Mrs. Oeters was formerly an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, KY. She was, for many years, a School Teacher in Cincinnati, OH. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Evelyn is survived by her children, Julie (David) Butler of Parker, CO and David (Melissa) Oeters of Big Rock, IL; her seven grandchildren, Dan Butler, Laura (John) Naglak, Jeff (Erin) Butler, and John, Chloe, Gabriel and William Oeters; her two great-grandchildren, Silas and Daniel Naglak; and her sister, Marilyn (Joe) Sandy of Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Oeters; and a grandchild. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. in Alexandria, KY. Interment will follow in the Brooksville Cemetery in Brooksville, KY. Friends may visit from 12:00 until 1:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019