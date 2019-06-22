|
Evelyn P. Mason
Cincinnati - MASON, Evelyn, age 85, passed away on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, and grandson, Sam. Loving mother to Gregg (Michele), Mark (Shelley), Susan (Andrew), Beth (Todd) and grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation is from 12-2 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 followed by a service from 2-3 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be directed to Freestore Foodbank, St. Jude or . Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019