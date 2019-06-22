Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home
Evelyn P. Mason

Evelyn P. Mason

Cincinnati - MASON, Evelyn, age 85, passed away on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, and grandson, Sam. Loving mother to Gregg (Michele), Mark (Shelley), Susan (Andrew), Beth (Todd) and grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation is from 12-2 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 followed by a service from 2-3 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be directed to Freestore Foodbank, St. Jude or . Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019
