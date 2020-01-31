Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Fort Mitchell Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1915 Amsterdam Road
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Fort Mitchell Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1915 Amsterdam Road
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Evelyn Phillips


1921 - 2020
Evelyn Phillips Obituary
Evelyn Phillips

Ft. Wright - Evelyn F. Lewis Phillips, 98, of Ft. Wright, passed away at her home on January 25, 2020. She was born March 26, 1921 in Greenup County Kentucky to John Brady and Laura Ellen Bonzo Lewis. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Will Ed Phillips; parents, John Brady and Laura Ellen Bonzo Lewis and her sister, Kathleen Lewis Hinton. She is survived by her son, John E. (Elsie) Phillips of Ft Wright; granddaughter, Bethany; great granddaughter, Elizabeth of Ludlow; niece, Suzanne (Ray) Dezern of Hartfield, VA; and "adopted" grandson, Dwayne Hampton of Cincinnati. Evelyn was associated with Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and had been an active member for over seventy years. One of her favorite things to do was to share her Bible based knowledge with others. She was the first female Analytical Laboratory Technician to be3 hired by Armco Steel of Ashland, Kentucky, after her graduation from Ashland College in 1942. She paved the way for other females to be hired into all male workplaces. Evelyn will be missed by her family and many friends. She will be cremated and her remains will be taken to Ashland, Kentucky, for burial at the Ashland Bellview City Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held on February 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM to the hour of service at 4:00 PM at the Fort Mitchell Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1915 Amsterdam Road, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
