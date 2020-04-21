Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kemenowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Rose Kemenowsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Rose Kemenowsky Obituary
Evelyn Rose Kemenowsky

Cincinnati - (nee Altherr) - Beautiful, loving wife of 61 ½ years to Ferd Remenowsky. Dear daughter of the late Ernest and Jean Altherr. Amazing mother of 8 rambunctious children; Jeff, the late Chris Ann, David, Paul, Mari, Carol, Joyce and Patrick. Wonderful sister to Bob, the late Eugene and the late James Altherr. Evelyn is also survived by 17 grand kids and 5 great grand kids. She passed with her family by her side on Saturday April 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Clepper - Hay Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -