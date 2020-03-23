|
|
Evelyn (Mays) Schiltz
Evelyn (Mays) Schiltz, 96, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and children, on March 20, 2020. She was never happier than when "all the birdies were in the nest." She is survived by her husband, Arthur Schiltz; her children, Kathy Stewart, Bonnie Brantley, and Tom (Robin) Stewart; stepchildren Cathy Schiltz, David Schiltz, Connie (Fred) Gabbard, and Barbara (Roddy) Read; grandchildren Ethan (Elena) Heinz, Christopher (Lynne) Brantley, Tyson (Amanda) Heinz, Elizabeth (Andrew) Lau, and Sydney Stewart; stepgrandchildren Alexis Read, Robert Read, Joe Lancaster, Dan Lancaster, and Lesley Read; greatgrandchildren Iris Heinz, Beatrice Heinz, Evelyn Brantley, Madeleine Brantley, and Aubrey Lau; and many nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. Evie was predeceased by her first husband, Ray Stewart, and her sister, June (Mays) Havlin and brothers, Glen Mays and Earl Mays. Evie was born June 16, 1923 at home in Charleston, WV to Lester Mays and Nellie (Slaughter) Mays. She moved with her family to Ft. Thomas as a youngster and then to St. Bernard, where she graduated from high school in 1941. Evie reared her family first in Silverton and then in Kenwood, where she lived most of her life. She was a lifelong member of the Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church and a member of Kenwood Country Club. Evie devoted thousands of hours to community and charitable service. Beloved by all, Evie was sweet and gracious. In her later years, she was much cherished by those who provided her care and often would try to play matchmaker for them. Evie's was a life well-lived and she will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. The interment will be private. There will be a public celebration of Evie's life after current travel restrictions are lifted. For those who so desire, a memorial donation may be made to Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church, 6312 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45213.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020