Evelyn Taylor
Florence - Evelyn Merrell Taylor, 82 of Florence, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 at Meadows Healthcare in Cincinnati. Evelyn was a retired cashier with Walmart in Florence. She was a member of Florence Baptist Temple, loved to play Euchre and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, John R. Taylor; son, John Edward Taylor; parents, John Brack and Fannie Mae Hill Merrell. Survivors include son, Ronnie Taylor; daughters, Betty Wiley and Mary (Wayne) Beard; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Visitation Tuesday, November 5th, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Sand Run Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 7388 Turfway Road Florence, KY 41042. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019